24 years in prison for man who beat his wife to death in the street

A MAN has been sentenced to 24 and a half years in prison for beating his wife to death in the street in Burgos in the early hours of April 29, 2018.

He was seen kicking the woman while she was on the ground by a resident in the area who alerted the police. The victim was hit in the face, and once she was on the ground, the accused continued to kick her in the head, stomach and extremities, without allowing her to get up.

When police arrived, the victim was alive and she was transferred to the ICU of Burgos University Hospital, where she died.

He was sentenced by Burgos Provincial Court and his appeal has been rejected by the High Court of Justice of Castilla y Leon, which has also ordered him to pay the costs of the appeal, as well as €65,000 to each of the victims’ parents and €15,000 to each of her siblings.

He must also pay €5,433 for the funeral expenses, and €3,274 to the Junta de Castilla y Leon.

He is banned from possessing or carrying weapons for three years and banned from coming within 500 metres of the victim’s relatives for 23 years.

The sentence is for 22 years in prison for murder, 18 months for habitual gender violence and one year for violating a restraining order.

His defence lawyer was appealing and asking for a conviction for causing bodily harm as he claimed it was “not clear that the man intended to kill the woman or that she died as a result of him beating her or if it was due to malpractice at the hospital”.

The court ruled that he intended to kill his wife because he kicked her in sensitive areas, such as the head, even when she was unconscious.

It was also considered that the amount of beer and cocaine he consumed was not enough to affect his judgement.

