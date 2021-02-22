Work commences on row of houses in danger from potential landslip

RESIDENTS of some of the 312 houses situated in Calle Boquerón in Marbella Old Town became worried when they heard strange noises coming from one particular property.

After contacting the Marbella Council, an investigation got underway and it became clear that land in the area was in danger of collapsing, taking some properties with it unless remedial work was undertaken quickly.

In order to safeguard the area, work was undertaken to sink a screen of 80 micro piles in the southwest corner of one building. to a depth of 12 metres to ensure no further land movement.

It also transpires that there are hollow areas underneath the adjacent square and the Council will dig a series of holes which they will fill with concrete in order ensure that the properties are secure and unlikely to experience any further problems.

It is estimated that many as 250 local residents could have been at risk of land slip had the Marbella Council not taken this remedial action quickly after being alerted to the potential problem.

