Watch: Madrid Party-Goers Hid In Cupboards to Avoid Arrest

Sarah Keane
WATCH: MADRID party-goers hid in cupboards and under mattresses to avoid arrest

The Local Police in Madrid thought they were headed to an all too familiar weekend call-out when neighbours complained about the noise coming from a house in the city on Saturday night, February 20. However, when they arrived, they weren’t prepared for the scene which greeted them, as they revellers scattered throughout the premises to avoid detection.

When Police searched the premises, they found a packed house full of party-goers, breaking the curfew and other safety regulations such as social distancing and mask wearing. The astonishing video released by the Police shows several guests hiding under mattresses and stuffed down between the bed and the wall; more still were found tucked into the wardrobe in the bedroom. The hiding revellers were arrested on the spot.

This party is only one example of some 227 illegal parties broken up by Madrid Police over the weekend. Another raid was carried out in a packed bar in the city, where dozens of customers were drinking and partying contrary to Covid-19 restrictions.


“Two hundred and twenty seven illegal parties have been detected in Madrid on Friday and Saturday. People were not complying with the curfew, not using masks or were in premises without any security measures,” Madrid’s Municipal Police force in a statement issued on Saturday.

“We keep asking you for collaboration and responsibility.”


