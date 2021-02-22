Vox wants March 8 declared National Day for Victims of Coronavirus

POLITICAL party Vox wants March 8 to be declared the National Day for the Victims of Coronavirus.

Vox has chosen this date coinciding with the day on which, they say, the Government “encouraged” participation in feminist demonstrations “for the sole purpose of fulfilling its ideological agenda” and “ignoring” the health of the Spanish people.

The proposal to declare March 8, International Women’s Day, the National Day for the Victims of Coronavirus, was announced today, Monday, February 22, by the spokesman for the Vox Political Action Committee, Jorge Buxade, and will be taken by the party to Congress, the Senate and all the regional and municipal institutions in which it has representation.

“We echo the sentiment of the Spanish to recover March 8 for the dignity of the victims of coronavirus” he explained, claiming that, a year ago, the government was already “fully aware” of the danger of the virus but decided not to act.

He insisted that his proposal “echoes” the “general feeling” of the Spanish people regarding the fact that on March 8, 2020, “participation in the events was allowed and encouraged” by the Government.

Vox believes that Spaniards are “obliged to honour all the victims of coronavirus” and considers that March 8 is a good date to do so, remembering not only the deceased but also their relatives, all the people who have lost their jobs, those unable to work, and even children who “missed months of school” and families who have had to reorganize their lives.

