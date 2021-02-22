Torrential Rain And Gale-Force Winds Set To Smash The UK Over The Next Two days.

TORRENTIAL rain and gale-force winds are set to smash into the UK over the next 48 hours before a deep-freeze sends temperatures spiralling, according to a MET office forecast.

A band of heavy rain and strong winds is heading towards the UK this evening and is forecast to last until at least Wednesday before the wet-weather system is replaced by sub-zero temperatures. The Met Office has warned parts of the UK could see up to 120mm of rain over the next 36 hours and winds gusting up to 70mph.

A total of five weather warnings have been issued for wind and rain over the next 24 hours- the North West and Scotland are likely to see the worst of the conditions. Two of the warnings include two “danger to life” amber alerts for central and eastern areas of Scotland, with the Met Office warning homes and businesses are likely to be flooded.

NetWeaver TV forecaster Paul Michealwaite said “pulses of heavier more persistent rain” will become more prominent from Monday evening, before another wet-weather front closes in from the Atlantic.

He said, quote: “Late Monday and into the start of Tuesday, the next Atlantic system will approach, with rain and strong winds arriving in from the west. Ireland, along with the north and especially northwest of the UK, will see some heavy rain at times, along with gales, even severe gales in exposed places. It stays mild to the southeast of all of that, mostly dry and bright with sunny spells, although even here, it’ll be windy. The rain will try to move southeast during Wednesday, but it’ll be a struggle, and it will fizzle out quite quickly the closer to the southeast that it gets.”

