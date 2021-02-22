Tit-For-Tat Retaliation Could See UK In ‘Water Wars’ With The EU as ministers discuss possible measures against the EU



It has been reported that UK Government ministers are in discussions to ban European bottled waters from being imported into Britain, in what is becoming a tit-for-tat situation after EU officials banned the import of live shellfish, including mussels, oysters, clams and cockles, to EU member states, in what many ministers see as petty revenge for Brexit.

‘Water Wars’ might be only the beginning, if ministers decide on other measures that can be brought in, with a senior Government source telling The Telegraph, “There is thought being given to where we can leverage in other areas. We have continuity arrangements, we can stop these which means they won’t be able to sell their produce here”.

Seed potatoes are said to be another produce that could be banned after the EU had secured a temporary agreement on the importation of seed potatoes until the end of June, but now the UK looks set to end a number of continuity arrangements with Europe.

This ‘escalated contingency planning’ comes as a direct result of Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety refusing to meet George Eustice, the UK Environment Secretary when requested, in an attempt to resolve the shellfish dispute.

