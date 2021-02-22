Oxford AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Helped Cut Hospital Admissions by 94 Per Cent.

-- Advertisement --



NEW data gathered in Scotland from 1.14 million vaccines administered between December 8 and February 15 shows that just one jab of the two-vaccine programme causes a drastic fall.

The studies show that the Pfizer vaccine reduced hospital admission from Covid-19 by up to 85 per cent while the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines reduced the risk by up to 94 per cent. These figures are based on the four weeks after receiving the initial dose.

The huge reduction of hospitalisation was based on a landmark UK study based on real-world data that examined coronavirus hospital admissions in Scotland among people who have had their first jab and compared them with those who had not yet received a dose of the vaccine, as reported by the Mirror.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England and co-lead for the National Institute for Health Research, said: “This research provides encouraging early data on the impact of vaccination on reducing hospitalisations.”

Lead researcher of the Scotland vaccine study Professor Aziz Sheikh, director of the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute, said: “These results are very encouraging and have given us great reasons to be optimistic for the future.

“We now have national evidence – across an entire country – that vaccination provides protection against Covid-19 hospitalisations.

“Roll-out of the first vaccine dose now needs to be accelerated globally to help overcome this terrible disease.”

Dr Jim McMenamin, national Covid-19 incident director at Public Health Scotland, said: “These results are important as we move from expectation to firm evidence of benefit from vaccines.

“Across the Scottish population, the results show a substantial effect on reducing the risk of admission to hospital from a single dose of vaccine.

“For anyone offered the vaccine I encourage them to get vaccinated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Oxford AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Helped Cut Hospital Admissions by 94 Per Cent”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.