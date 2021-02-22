MULTIPLE Pile-Up On CA-32 In Puerto Real, Cádiz, Injures Six People this morning, February 22



The Andalucia 112 Emergencies service today deployed vehicles of the Guardia Civil, Road Maintenance, and the Public Health Emergency Company ambulance service EPES, after receiving a call at around 8am this morning (February 22) reporting a multiple accident on the CA-32 highway at km4, in the municipality of Puerto Real, Cádiz, as reported by elmira.es.

A press release from Andalucia 112 Emergencies confirmed the accident occurred at the exit from the CA-32 to Puerto Real, in the direction of Cádiz, with the collision involving three passenger cars, and informing that six people had been injured, with five of them taken to the Puerto Real hospital as a precautionary measure.

There was no report as yet as to the cause of the accident, or to the health and condition of the five people taken to the hospital.

