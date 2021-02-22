JOSE MOURINHO Claims He Is The Best Manager In The World even after another defeat!



Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham suffered another defeat on Sunday (February 21), losing 2-1 to West Ham United, which leaves his team in a mid-table ninth position, and yet, he still claims he is the best manager in the world.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking with Sky Sports after the game, the 58-year-old Mourinho had this to say, when asked if poor results have changed his thinking, “No, not at all. Not at all. Zero. Sometimes results are a consequence of multiple situations in football. Mine, and my coaching staff’s methods, are second to nobody in the world”.

Asked if his team was in crisis after at one point topping the table, but now dropping down the ninth, he responded, “I don’t know what you mean by a crisis. If a crisis is frustration and sadness in the dressing room, I would say so, because nobody is happy, we all showed that in this game”.

He continued, “When a team fights the way we did until the last second trying to get a different result, it is never a group in crisis. Groups are in crisis when you are not together in the search for better results than you have. So I wouldn’t say crisis, I would say a really bad run of results. That is obvious. We are losing too many matches”.

The ‘Special One’ is surely aware that his current points total from 50 games with Tottenham is his lowest total after 50 games with any other club he has been in charge of, but yet, he fights off criticism so easily, and without batting an eyelid.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jose Mourinho Claims He Is The Best Manager In The World”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.