Joey Barton Confirmed as New Bristol Rovers Manager.

-- Advertisement --



A MONTH after being sacked as Fleetwood Town manager, former England midfielder Joey Barton is back in football management with League One side Bristol Rovers.

Barton has a tough task on his hands as Rovers are currently 18th in the table, one of three teams on 27 points and just two clear of the relegation zone.

The former England midfielder is Rovers’ third manager this season after succeeding Paul Tisdale, who himself replaced Ben Garner on November 19.

The 38-year-old, who has signed a deal with the club until 2023, takes charge ahead of the game against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, February 23 at the Memorial Stadium.

Barton joins the Gas following a short spell away from the dugout after parting company with Fleetwood Town earlier in the 2020-21 campaign.

In his time in Lancashire, Barton demonstrated continual improvement in league finishes, first finishing 11th with his side, before securing a play-off spot in the shortened 2019/20 campaign.

Despite being beaten in the play-off semi-final in the 2019/20 season, Barton’s Fleetwood side responded well, again in the mix for the playoffs the following year before Barton parted company with the club.

Accompanying Barton to the club, he brings Clint Hill and Andy Mangan, who step into roles as Assistant Manager and First Team coach respectively.

The current coaching staff will remain in post at the football club, with Kevin Maher, Jack Mesure all forming part of Barton’s backroom staff.

Speaking about Barton’s appointment, Club President Wael Al Qadi said, “We are delighted to welcome Joey to Bristol Rovers and look forward to working closely with him to progress our football club forward.

“Joey’s experience in the game is matched by his passion for coaching and delivering results, which made him a standout candidate for the role.

“He’s got a good knowledge of the league already thanks to his spell at Fleetwood and has shown his credentials at delivering results and getting the best out of the players he works with.

“We are confident that he will be able to continue the ongoing development of the younger players coming through the ranks at the Club and speaking to him, I know his ambitions align with what we want to achieve as a football club.

“I want to wish Joey, the staff and the players the very best of luck for the coming games, as we look to cement our safety in Sky Bet League One and build for the future.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Joey Barton Confirmed as New Bristol Rovers Manager”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page