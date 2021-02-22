Guardia Civil investigate sexual assault of exchange student at illegal party

GUARDIA CIVIL in Madrid are investigating an alleged sexual assault at an illegal party attended by ‘tempters’ from the Spanish edition of Temptation Island.

The party was reportedly held at a house in the Colmenarejo area of Madrid last weekend.

According to national Spanish daily El Mundo , which cites sources from the investigation, a young woman filed a complaint two days later claiming that she was drugged and forced to have sex with “five or six” men.

The same sources explain that the events allegedly took place n the night of Saturday into Sunday when around fifty “rich kids” who appear on ‘La Isla de las Tentaciones’ on Spanish national TV channel Telecinco.

The villa was rented by a person who has already been located and could also be linked to reality TV, who reportedly told the owner that a promotional event would be held with no more than a dozen people. However, the security systems betrayed them and the owner realised that this was no promotional event or even a normal party, it was “an orgy, with attractive boys and girls, influencers”, the police have said.

When the owner realised, he notified the Guardia Civil, who went to the villa to evacuate the illegal party, where they say no-one was wearing masks and it was “like Sodom and Gomorrah”.

The exchange student was invited to the party by an Instagrammer and met up with her at a venue in Madrid, where she was introduced to the ‘tempters’ in a private room before going to the party villa. She told the Guardia Civil that once at the party, she remembers having been given a drink then losing consciousness. She attempted to refuse sex with several men but was forced, although when the Guardia Civil arrived, she was ashamed and said nothing.

The Temptation Island participants are not among the suspects of the attack.

Secrecy has been imposed on the case while Guardia Civil investigate.

