Football Fans Could Return to Stadiums for Final Weekend of Premier League Season.

BORIS JOHNSON announced on Monday, February 22 the four-step roadmap for lifting the lockdown in England which includes fans being able to return to stadiums from May 17 at the earliest. The news could also prove significant for the postponed Euro 2020 tournament.

During the fourth stage of the roadmap, which is set to commence on May 17, Johnson revealed that large-scale sports events/performances would be allowed.

English stadiums with 40,000 seat capacity will be allowed 10,000 fans and smaller ones will be allowed to be at 25 per cent capacity.

The final weekend of the 2020/21 Premier League season is scheduled for May 23.

Restrictions are hoping to be further lifted on June 21 – which will impact this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, delayed by 12 months. Wembley Stadium is set to host seven matches at the tournament, including all three of England’s group games, a last-16 tie, both semi-finals and the final on July 11, whilst the other matches are scheduled to be played in 12 different stadiums around Europe, however, following the announcement from the PM today, countries that remain in lockdown at the time of the tournament could end up moving their games over to England. In related news, the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham on April 25 and the FA Cup final on May 15 will still likely be without fans under the new roadmap. However, fans could be in attendance for the EFL Playoff finals for the Championship and Leagues One and Two, set to take place on May 29-31.