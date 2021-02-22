BRISTOL CITY Announce Nigel Pearson As New Manager until end of season



Bristol City have announced 57-year-old Nigel Pearson as their new manager, until the end of May, following the sacking of Dean Holden, who the club sacked following a run of six straight defeats, which leaves City lying in 15th position in the Championship.

Pearson is the former manager of Watford, Hull City, Southampton, Derby County, and Leicester City, and will officially take charge of the team on Wednesday, ahead of Saturday’s match away to Swansea City, although Pearson will attend Tuesday night’s game against Middlesbrough to see his players in action, as reported by Sky Sports.

The existing Bristol City backroom staff of Keith Downing and Paul Simpson will stay on to work as before, with Jon Lansdown, the Bristol City chairman saying, “Nigel gives us the leadership and direction we need to lift the players’ confidence and to turn our form around”.

He continued, “The initial appointment is until the end of the season, when we will re-assess the situation, hopefully with a view to the long term. However, the immediate priority for Nigel and the coaching team is to stop the current bad run and move us back up the table”.

Mark Ashton, Bristol City’s chief executive added, “Nigel is a highly respected and experienced manager with a proven track record of success and we are looking forward to welcoming him to the club”.

