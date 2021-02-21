Surge Testing in Essex After Cases of South African Variant Detected.

SURGE testing is being deployed in the CM13 postcode in Brentwood where a single case of the South Africa coronavirus variant has been found, according to the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

A Department of Health statement said: “Working in partnership with the local authority, additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed to the CM13 postcode in Brentwood, Essex, where a single case of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been found.

“Extra testing is being introduced in addition to existing extensive testing, and in combination with following the current lockdown rules and remembering Hands Face Space advice, will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus. Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help understand COVID-19 variants and their spread within these areas.

“People living within the CM13 postcode area are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

“People with symptoms should book a test in the usual way, and those without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.”

On February 18, surge testing was also deployed to areas in Leeds to tackle new cases of the South African variant – people living in the postcode LS8 were also encouraged to take a test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

As we reported on Wednesday, February 17, a top professor said that surge testing will allow the UK to come down on outbreaks ‘like a tonne of bricks’.

“You can stop the epidemic quicker with testing than with vaccination,” said Epidemiologist Professor Julian Peto, who stated that covid variants pose a challenge to the vaccination program that can be solved by testing, which isn’t yet “being done properly”.

