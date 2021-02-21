Singer Paloma Faith Gives Birth To Her Second Daughter With Partner Leyman Lahcine.

SINGER Paloma Faith has given birth to her second baby, a girl, with partner Leyman Lahcine. She announced the happy news tonight, Sunday, by sharing a cute black and white snap of the tot’s feet on Instagram.

The New York hitmaker, 39, shared the lovely news on her Instagram page on Sunday evening and explained that she had a planned C-section on Saturday, before adding that she is now a mother to two girls.

Alongside a gallery of photos, one of the new arrival’s tiny feet and another of Paloma in theatre, she told that she is “exhausted” and “sore” and joked that her new addition is a ” baby piranha” who she is trying to breastfeed.

The musician typed: “Pregnancy diary”.

“Well, I’m not pregnant anymore! I had a planned c section yesterday I’m in a lot of pain and didn’t sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have in front of me. It’s been about 30 hours and already I’m Exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me.

“On them every few hours but I am of course elated! This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals). I’m now going through the constant worry of bottle vs breast, last time I breast fed exclusively and I think it was too hard! “I don’t know if I wanna put myself through that this time….. but I’m trying anyway. And my nipples are on fire. Lost a litre of blood and I’m in so much pain despite the pain killers. The joys!”

