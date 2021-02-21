Four Injured in Malaga City Car Smash

FOUR people have been injured after two cars collided in Malaga city.

The injured people have been taken to hospital after the car crash took place in Malaga city.

Health workers came to the scene after receiving reports from several witnesses about a front-on collision between two cars on Calle Jose Maria Alonso at the intersection with Calle Pablo de Zarazate.

Members from the the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and the Local Police came out to help, later transporting a 56-year-old woman and three men, two aged 21 and one 58-years-old, to the Carlos Haya hospital.

Earlier this month another Malaga car collision left two people seriously injured after a driver crashed into a roundabout and veered into another vehicle as a woman was getting out.

Police have now arrested the man, a 57-year-old Spanish national, and officers from the Malaga Local Police Accident Investigation Group are looking into what caused the accident.

According to media reports, initial signs point to failure of the car’s brakes.

The accident took place at around 6.45pm after members of the Guardia Civil allegedly tried to stop the car after noticing smoke coming from the bottom of the vehicle.

According to reports, the driver failed to stop, however, and instead took the Virreina exit before crashing into a roundabout on Avenida Jane Bowles, with its concrete structure creating a ramp which caused the car to fly several metres in the air.

The car then reportedly landed on another vehicle that was stopped on the roundabout as a young woman was getting out, leading to a large fire breaking out.

