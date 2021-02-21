DEMAND for holidays in the UK has gone up by 10 times since 2019 as travellers begin booking for this summer.

Prices are also said to have gone up by around 50 per cent after demand for holiday bookings surged after the UK’s vaccination programme’s success.

According to travel agents, demand has seen many holiday destinations book up already.

Simply Sea Views, an agency with more than 8,000 cottages on its books, told The Mail on Sunday that Padstow in Cornwall is already 99 per cent booked for high season.

A spokesperson said: “Only one property remains for the whole of July and August.

“Lyme Regis in Dorset is 86 per cent full for the whole of July and August. There is little left for the main summer holidays.

“Holidaymakers can forget Southwold in Suffolk, too – it is 100 per cent booked. There’s a similar picture in Tenby, Wales, which has only very slim pickings.”

Sykes, which manages 18,000 properties across the UK, is reporting “super honeypot locations” are already 70 per cent booked for August.

Chief Executive Graham Donogue said: “Occupancy levels last year hit a record 95 per cent and I think this year will be better.

“If we get clarity from the Government tomorrow, demand will go through the roof.”

Travel Counsellors, which run a network of 1,500 travel professionals in the UK, saw its highest number of UK holiday bookings ever last week, with sales at ten times the level they were at the same time last year.

A spokesman said most bookings have come from customers aged 55 and over, with many saying they were booking after having the vaccine.

