Costa de Almeria – News in Brief

Safer road ALMERIA’S provincial council, the Diputacion, spent €210,000 on improving and making safer the AL-6107 road that links Albanchez with Rambla Aljibe (Lubrin) via Los Molinas. The entire road has been resurfaced while a 1.5-kilometre section was also widened, thanks to land that was ceded by local residents.

Money talks THE Almeria Upper Court (TSJA) reduced a man’s 12-year sentence for raping a 14-year-old girl in Velez-Rubio to six years and six on probation. The court ruled there were extenuating circumstances as the aggressor, ordered to pay €25,000 in compensation, had already paid €13,000 before the trial began.

Flagged up BELINDA RODRIGUEZ, a regional MP for Almeria who formerly belonged to VOX, was photographed with a flag of the Falange party on her office wall in the parliament building. Demanding its removal, the Andalucia por Si party said the fascist flag breached the Democratic Memory Law.

Farm time NOTIFICATIONS of proposed farms published in Almeria’s Provincial Bulletin have increased as more people and companies turn to the land. Recent projects involved a parrot breeding centre in El Palomar de Alhama and a bee-hive installation although raising pigs, chickens, egg-laying hens and goats are currently more popular.

War games SOLDIERS from the Viator and Ronda Legion bases are undergoing training in Zaragoza using the Spanish army’s Minerva tactical simulator for infantry. This virtual system allows them to plan and carry out tactical manoeuvres while observing social distancing and complying with anti-Covid health and safety measures.

Beauty spot TABERNAS is in the running to be voted Andalucia’s Loveliest Town on the www.andaluciatipica.com website. At present Tabernas is lying second behind Setenil de las Bodegas in Cadiz and ahead of nine other finalists from the provinces of Huelva, Cordoba, Malaga, Jaen, Sevilla, Granada and Cadiz.

