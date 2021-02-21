Britain Could End Up Hosting Entire Euro 2020 Football Tournament

BRITAIN Could End Up Hosting The Entire Euro 2020 Football Tournament This Summer



Euro 2020 takes place this Summer, with Wembley Stadium already set to host the semi-finals, and the final on July 11, whilst the other matches are scheduled to be played in 12 different stadiums around Europe.

There is now a possibility of the whole tournament being played in Britain, thanks to the Government’s successful vaccine rollout, and the EU’s dreadfully slow campaign, as it emerged on Friday evening that Government ministers have apparently already drawn up plans to allow fans back into football grounds.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary has – according to Caroline Wheeler on Times Radio, who quoted The Sunday Times – spoken with UEFA officials and argued that whilst Britain is in line to allow fans back in by the end of May.

In Europe, that is looking highly unlikely, and it was reported that a government spokesman said they would respond ‘positively’ if UEFA asked them to take on more matches, while earlier this week, Richard Masters, the Premier League chief, said he was confident fans can return to grounds before the season finishes.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the Bayern Munich chief, last month said that Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA President, wanted Euro 2020 played around Europe, but that EUFA, in general, would prefer just one host country, and reports said that UEFA had no intention of cancelling the tournament as it would inflict too much financial damage.

