22-Year-Old Woman Loses Leg After Being Hit by a Train in Valencian Community Municipality.

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman was seriously injured around 10am on Sunday, February 21, after standing too close to the edge of one of the platforms at the Segorbe station – which is a municipality in the Valencian Community.

According to Renfe sources, upon the arrival of the train travelling the Caudiel – Valencia route on Line C-5, the woman was on the “edge of the platform as if she were looking for something that had been dropped” but when the train arrived she couldn’t move out of the way fast enough and her leg tragically got trapped as the train tried to brake.

The woman was attended to immediately by Renfe officials. Members of the Guardia Civil, a SAMU unit and another from Basic Life Support (SVB) were called alongside two units from the Provincial Firefighters Consortium based in Segorbe, who rescued the young woman.

The woman was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital via helicopter, which sadly resulted in the 22-year-old having to have her leg amputated and according to Renfe and firefighters, one of her arms also suffered serious injuries.

Passengers travelling on the affected train were eventually transferred to a bus in order for them to reach their final destination in Sagunto.