Ecologists Call Velez Malaga’s River ‘a Sewer’

ECOLOGISTS have labelled the Velez river in Velez Malaga “a sewer.”

Officials from the Axarquia Nature Studies Cabinet (GENA), said there has been a “failure to monitor and control discharges in the riverbed contrasts with the campaigns to sanitise the streets of urban centres.”

They said the result was “a sewer,” saying there had been, “a large discharge of sewage, certainly fecal in nature, judging by the smell they give off, on the bed of the Velez river, under the highway viaduct.”

According to media reports, the spill starts under the viaduct and continues for about 100 metres.

Spokesman for the group, Rafael Yus, said his study “reveals that this discharge surely comes from the channel or rainwater source that comes directly from the industrial estate.”

It is not the first time that wastewater has been found in the Velez river, and it is “relatively frequent, according to Yus.

He added: “all of which reveals that Vélez-Málaga is using the river Velez as a drain for its sewage.”

The expert said: “We understand that these direct drains to the river are rainwater, since it is the only way to evacuate excess water during the rains, but there is no justification for using it as a sewer for wastewater.”

He said: “The reiteration of this type of action shows that either Velez Malaga council uses the river for the discharge of uncontrolled wastewater, or it does not act against those who clandestinely use storm drains to discharge wastewater outside the normal distribution channels.”

