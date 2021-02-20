Teenager fighting for life after being stabbed in ‘mass brawl’ of around 20 young people in Greater Manchester.

POLICE remain on the scene in Westhoughton today following the stabbing last night (Friday, February 19) which saw the 17-year-old rushed to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries.

-- Advertisement --



Emergency services were called to Church Street at approximately 9.15pm responding to reports of a disturbance and a large group of people fighting.

A section of Market Street from the Junction to the Wheatsheaf pub was closed off as forensics gathered evidence after pools of blood were reported close to a bus stop and on a wall.

A 19-year-old who witnessed the incident told Bolton News: “I saw a load of kids fighting in the street. I went over and tried to get them to stop because it was six people attacking one and that’s not right.

“It did, he ran up to the Italianos restaurant and that’s when I think he got stabbed.”

He said he later saw the victim collapsed outside the restaurant “in a bad way, on the floor and a lot of blood”.

According to the reports, a knife is believed to have been found in a nearby skip and the area has been taped off with police presence.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made as yet, and enquiries are ongoing.

Anybody with any information that may help is asked to contact the police on 0161 856 5757 quoting 2882 of 19/02/21.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teenager fighting for life after being stabbed in ‘mass brawl’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.