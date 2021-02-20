Norway looks to decriminalise recreational drug use

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Norway looks to decriminalise recreational drug use
CREDIT: Twitter

Norway looks to decriminalise recreational drug use under new proposals.

THE central-righty coalition government has proposed a bill with the objective of decriminalising the possession and use of small quantities of drugs including cannabis, heroin, and cocaine.

-- Advertisement --

Under the new proposal, possession of ‘personal use’ would not be punishable by law but would still be ‘forbidden’ and users would have to seek help for their addiction.

Education Minister Guri Melby told a press conference: “Decades of repression have taught us that punishment doesn’t work. On the contrary, punishment can make things worse.


“Drug addicts need help, not punishment,” she added.

Ministers in favour of the bill argue that prosecuting users can be counter-productive as people with drug issues are less likely to seek help.


They claim it makes it harder for loved ones to detect problems and isolates an already vulnerable group within communities.

Included in the proposal is a guide to what constitutes a ‘small amount’ – such as two grams for cocaine, heroin, or amphetamines, and 10 grams for cannabis.

The legislation will require support from the opposition, with some arguing the measure could encourage drug use.

Some 260 people have died each from a drug overdose in Norway in recent years, according to data from the Norwegian Directorate of Health.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Norway looks to decriminalise recreational drug use”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleExperts Warn Tourists to Book Summer Holidays Early ‘Before Prices Rise’
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here