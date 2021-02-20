New Fines for Cigarette School Gates Smokers

WALES is introducing fines for fines for anyone found smoking outside schools.

The new fines will see smokers in Wales prevented from lighting up outside schools even if there are no children around.

The law, which will come in to place on March 1, will see smokers issued £100 (€115) fines if they are caught outside hospitals, schools or even near to childminders or day care centres.

The regulations, which come into place on March 1, will also see workers entitled to carry out their tasks in a smoke free environment, meaning anyone employing a cleaner will not be able to smoke in the area while they are there.

Wales plans to go further still, and next year will ban smoking in all bedrooms in hotels, guest houses, holiday rentals, and caravans.

Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the move would save lives by making tobacco consumption less attractive

According to Welsh health officials, the new restrictions are designed to “protect more workers from the harms of second-hand smoke.”

Eluned Morgan said: “Reducing the number of young people taking up smoking will save lives. We know the harms smoking can do to health and so we’re introducing these new requirements for the benefit of future generations.

“Banning smoking outside hospitals and places where children and young people spend their time, such as public playgrounds and school grounds, will denormalise smoking and reduce the chances of children and young people starting smoking in the first place.

“We are proud to be the first part of the UK to outlaw smoking in these areas and once again leading the way.”

