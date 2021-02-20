Mojacar discourages boars

MOJACAR issued a municipal edict, banning the local population from feeding wild boars.

This, the town hall hopes, will discourage them from entering the town -where they have recently been spotted in large numbers- while encouraging them to return to their natural habitat.

The edict also advised residents not to approach any boar they encountered on Mojacar’s roads “owing to their wild nature.”

