Germany removes Spain from its list of ‘high-risk’ countries.

FROM Sunday, February 21, at 00:00 hours, Spain will no longer be considered a high incidence area classed as a “regular risk zone”.

The German government lowered Spain’s rating on its list of regions at risk from the coronavirus on Friday, February 19, although it will continue to require travellers to take a negative test after at least five days in quarantine.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology together with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Interior included this amendment in their weekly update of the list of regions and countries by risk of infection.

The move will include the whole of Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Since January 24, Spain has been classed as a “high incidence area”, and along with the United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa, Lesotho travellers have been banned from entering the country.

Exceptions included essential travel, transnational workers or those with residence in Germany. This also applied to residents of the Czech Republic and Austrian Tyrol.

