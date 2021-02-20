Germany removes Spain from its list of ‘high-risk’ countries

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Germany removes Spain from its list of 'high risk' countries
CREDIT: Twitter

Germany removes Spain from its list of ‘high-risk’ countries.

FROM Sunday, February 21, at 00:00 hours, Spain will no longer be considered a high incidence area classed as a “regular risk zone”.

-- Advertisement --

The German government lowered Spain’s rating on its list of regions at risk from the coronavirus on Friday, February 19, although it will continue to require travellers to take a negative test after at least five days in quarantine.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology together with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Interior included this amendment in their weekly update of the list of regions and countries by risk of infection.


The move will include the whole of Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Since January 24, Spain has been classed as a “high incidence area”, and along with the United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa, Lesotho travellers have been banned from entering the country.


Exceptions included essential travel, transnational workers or those with residence in Germany. This also applied to residents of the Czech Republic and Austrian Tyrol.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Germany removes Spain from its list of ‘high risk’ countries”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.





Previous articleMan Faces Jail For Insulting King Felipe On Facebook
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here