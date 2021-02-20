GERMAN Holidaymakers Defying Lockdown To Travel To Canary Islands



Hundreds of German holidaymakers have, according to reports in German newspaper Der Spiegel, been flocking to the Canary Islands for some Winter sunshine and relaxation, despite the pandemic warnings being issued at home, and in the process are ignoring the advice of the German government.

Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, said at the end of January, “Everyone realises that this is not the time to travel”, whilst a German federal government spokesman also said, “All citizens are called upon to avoid all professional and private trips that are not absolutely necessary. This is particularly focused on tourist trips abroad”.

Der Spiegel quoted one German holidaymaker as saying, “Here I have nature, the air, the sun, the sea. Here I can lead a normal life. Sometimes I forget Corona. I have no guilty conscience”, with another reported to say, “We got tested before the outward flight”.

Health officials data in Germany has shown that up to 25 per cent of the infected cases of coronavirus in the country have been from the British variant, which is a staggering statistic.

This is what led the authorities to urge all Germans to stay home, to try and avoid the risk of the coronavirus variants spreading, but, as the German media has said, clearly not everybody is heeding this warning, and not taking the pandemic seriously.

