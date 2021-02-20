Barcelona And Madrid Brace For A Fifth Night Of Protests Over the Jailing Of Rapper Pablo Hasél.

Barcelona and Madrid have once more become the epicentres of protests in support of rapper Pablo Hasél, jailed for insulting the monarchy and condoning acts of terrorism. After four nights of riots across different Catalan towns, the ERC political party has asked the Department of the Interior to open an investigation to determine whether there have been cases of malpractice by the Mossos d’Esquadra (the police force of Catalonia) for their actions in the protests that have taken place in Catalonia this week.

In a statement, ERC reiterated its “absolute rejection” of the sentence against Hasél “because it violates freedom of expression” while asking the Ministry of the Interior, for an investigation to be “agile and diligent” over the actions of the Mossos in their duties to quell the protests.

On Friday, the protesters formed fire barricades and threw stones and bottles at the Mossos in Barcelona and Girona. Shops have also been looted and the windows of several banking branches have been smashed. The Mossos arrested two people in Barcelona for attacking authorities and another two in Girona for throwing stones- many think the figure is far higher however.

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, said that “defending the freedom of expression does not justify in any way “the destruction and attacks caused in the city,” and he has expressed his support for the security forces in a message he posted on his Twitter profile.

