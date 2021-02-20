Almeria’s ports kept busy

ENERGY firm Endesa temporarily reopened Carboneras power station last month to cope with demand during the Storm Filomena cold spell.

This helped to bump up the volume of cargoes handled by Almeria province ports to 433,714 tons in January, a 62.7 per cent increase on the same period last year.

The Carboneras plant, which was shut down a year ago, needed 106,348 tons of coal to get the plant working once more, contributing a third of the 324,000 tons of solid materials that were loaded or unloaded in Almeria ports.

Carboneras port itself experienced a 102.5 per cent increase in traffic, handling 239,000 tons of merchandise that included not only coal imports but also gypsum exports.

Province-wide there was also a 253.2 per cent rise in salt imports, as this was needed for the blocked and icy roads caused by the January freeze and blizzards.

