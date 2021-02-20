Almeria’s ports kept busy

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Almeria's ports kept busy
CARBONERAS PLANT: Power station reopened to augment supply during Storm Filomena freeze Photo credit: Javier Campos

ENERGY firm Endesa temporarily reopened Carboneras power station last month to cope with demand during the Storm Filomena cold spell.

This helped to bump up the volume of cargoes handled by Almeria province ports to 433,714 tons in January, a 62.7 per cent increase on the same period last year.

-- Advertisement --

The Carboneras plant, which was shut down a year ago, needed 106,348 tons of coal to get the plant working once more, contributing a third of the 324,000 tons of solid materials that were loaded or unloaded in Almeria ports.

Carboneras port itself experienced a 102.5 per cent increase in traffic, handling 239,000 tons of merchandise that included not only coal imports but also gypsum exports.


Province-wide there was also a 253.2 per cent rise in salt imports, as this was needed for the blocked and icy roads caused by the January freeze and blizzards.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria’s ports kept busy.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleThief Targets Same Malaga Pharmacy Three Times
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here