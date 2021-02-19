Two Psychiatric Patients Killed By Another Resident In German Hospital

TWO psychiatric patients killed and staff attacked by another resident in a German hospital

A young psychiatric patient at a German hospital is accused of killing two other patients and attacking several members of staff, seriously injuring one nurse in the early hours of Friday morning, February 19. The 21-year-old man checked himself into the psychiatric clinic in the northern town of Lüneburg, near Hamburg, on Thursday, and went on a killing spree at around 2am, murdering two older male patients, aged 54 and 56.

Lueneburg police spokesperson Antje Freudenberg told local newspaper Die Lippische Landes-Zeitung that the patient also attacked a police officer and two nurses, aged 42 and 61, inflicting very serious injuries on one of them.

Once the alarm was raised by staff, police backup was dispatched to the Luneburg Psychiatric Clinic where the patient was extremely distressed and began throwing objects at the officers, injuring one person. The police reported that they were forced to use pepper spray to subdue the irate man before arresting him, and a murder investigation is now underway.

Preliminary findings are that the 54-year-old man was strangled to death and the other victim died in hospital from his injuries.

Spokesperson for the clinic Angela Wilhelm said that the patient was under observation on Thursday after he checked himself in, which is normal procedure, and that staff had no indication he would carry out the violent acts.

