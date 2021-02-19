AROUND two million Brits are said to be waiting for a refund after having to cancel a holiday due to Covid.

Those Brits waiting for holiday refunds could be owed hundreds of Pounds each, according to media reports.

An investigation found many of the claims involve holidays where travel restriction are still in place, meaning holidaymakers cannot amend their booking date.

Customer Gary Scrupps, 63, told one publication he remains £441 out of pocket after booking with Ryanair.

He said: “I am still awaiting refunds for cancelled return flights to Portugal from March and August last year.

“I have refused the vouchers offered and filled out their online refund forms. All of these flights were booked direct with Ryanair on their app.

“All refund requests were confirmed back to me by email, but I’m yet to receive a refund.”

The news comes after travel firm Lastminute.com was warned it must refund £1 million (€1.14 million) to Brits for their cancelled holidays or face legal action.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) claim the travel firm still owes 2,600 customers the money after promising to refund them for their cancelled holidays.

According to the CMA, the company failed to repay holidaymakers within 14 days of their package holiday being cancelled on or after December 3.

It is also accused of telling some customers to speak directly to the airline to get the cost of their flight back, in breach of consumer rules.

Meanwhile, UK politicians are still at odds whether consumers should begin booking their summer holidays.

Two Million Brits Still Waiting for Holiday Refunds