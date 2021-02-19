THREE Suffocating Migrants Rescued From A Refrigerated Lorry After Calling The Police for help



Three migrants were rescued from inside a sealed refrigerated lorry at the Brampton Hut services near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, just before 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 17, after they telephoned the police to say they were suffocating, reports the Daily Mail.

Cambridgeshire Police say the truck had apparently travelled from France, and after the call from the three men, it was tracked with the assistance of Essex Police along the A14 and the M11, until it pulled into at the service station, where police officers arrived and rescued the three men.

All three men were uninjured and safely released, and are now in the hands of the immigration services, with a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police reporting the lorry driver had not been arrested, adding, “Stories like this may be distressing, but highlight that slavery and trafficking are real and police need the public’s help”.

In a similar instance last year, Maurice ‘Mo’ Robinson, a 25-year-old lorry driver from Craigavon in Northern Ireland was jailed for 13 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter when 39 Vietnamese people were found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck on October 23, in Gray’s, Essex.

Ronan Hughes, aged 41, who ran a haulage company, and Gheorghe Nica, aged 43, were both jailed as the ringleaders of a people-smuggling operation, for 27 and 20 years respectively.

