Three Suffocating Migrants Rescued From Refrigerated Lorry After Calling The Police

By
Chris King
-
0
Three Suffocating Migrants Rescued From Refrigerated Lorry After Calling The Police
Three Suffocating Migrants Rescued From Refrigerated Lorry After Calling The Police. image: motorway services online

THREE Suffocating Migrants Rescued From A Refrigerated Lorry After Calling The Police for help

Three migrants were rescued from inside a sealed refrigerated lorry at the Brampton Hut services near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, just before 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 17, after they telephoned the police to say they were suffocating, reports the Daily Mail.

-- Advertisement --

Cambridgeshire Police say the truck had apparently travelled from France, and after the call from the three men, it was tracked with the assistance of Essex Police along the A14 and the M11, until it pulled into at the service station, where police officers arrived and rescued the three men.

All three men were uninjured and safely released, and are now in the hands of the immigration services, with a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police reporting the lorry driver had not been arrested, adding, “Stories like this may be distressing, but highlight that slavery and trafficking are real and police need the public’s help”.


In a similar instance last year, Maurice ‘Mo’ Robinson, a 25-year-old lorry driver from Craigavon in Northern Ireland was jailed for 13 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter when 39 Vietnamese people were found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck on October 23, in Gray’s, Essex.

Ronan Hughes, aged 41, who ran a haulage company, and Gheorghe Nica, aged 43, were both jailed as the ringleaders of a people-smuggling operation, for 27 and 20 years respectively.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three Suffocating Migrants Rescued From Refrigerated Lorry After Calling The Police”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleNotorious Mafia Boss Who Ran Criminal Empire From Prison Found Dead In Cell
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here