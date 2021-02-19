Sanchez Break His Silence On Catalan Riots

PEDRO SANCHEZ breaks his three-day silence on Catalan riots

The President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez has finally broken his silence after three days of violent riots which have seen streets burned, countless civilians and police officers injured and dozens incarcerated. Speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, February 19, Mr Sanchez said: “In a full democracy, and Spain is, the use of any type of violence is inadmissible. It is not a freedom, it is an attack on the freedom of others. Democracy never protects violence.”

Over the past three nights, demonstrators have taken to the streets throughout the country demanding the release of Catalan-born rapper Pablo Hasel, who was arrested on Tuesday, February 16 and jailed for two years and nine months for songs and tweets which the court ruled were a “glorification of terrorism”. The most violent frays have occurred in Barcelona and Madrid.

Mr Sanchez continued: “Spanish democracy has a pending task which is to broaden and better protect freedom of expression.” To this end, the president added that the government is dedicated to reforming the current Criminal Code to protect this fundamental right, because, according to Mr Sanchez, democracy must protect even the most “infamous opinions.”

However, he added, “The Government will act decisively against any form of violence.”

