IN a joint operation, the Spanish and French National Police have arrested a man in Barcelona who was wanted in France for drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organisation.

-- Advertisement --



He was sentenced to eight years in prison for events dating back to 2016, when he led a criminal group that managed the drug trafficking Le Panier district of Marseille.

He is also under investigation for his possible involvement in the murders of several people, so his sentence could be increased to life in prison.

The Spanish National Police, accompanied by French police officers who had travelled to Barcelona, set up surveillance around a close relative of the detainee which allowed them to locate the fugitive who was staying in a hotel in the centre of Barcelona under a false identity.

Despite the measures he took to avoid being discovered, he had used the identity before and it was known to the French Police. With this information, he was arrested in the reception hall of the hotel on a European Arrest Warrant.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police capture French fugitive suspected of murder”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.