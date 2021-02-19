Party with 30 People Broken up in London

A PARTY in London with around 30 people has been broken up by police after tips of “loads of people coming and going.”

Police had to force entry to a property in north-east London to break up a party that officers say was attended by up to 30 people.

When officers knocked on the door at the Islington property, those inside drew the curtains, turned off the disco ball lights and lowered the music, according to police.

Officers came to the address after receiving reports of “lots of people coming and going” to the property at around 11pm, however partygoers ignored the officers at the door.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Despite repeated knocking, there was no response at all and it was clear that those within were choosing to ignore them. Faced with this lack of cooperation, and in order to deal with the incident, the officers obtained a closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.”

At around 1.45am, police forced entry to the property, but while police said they thought there were between 20 and 30 people in the house when they arrived, there were only 10 people by the time they entered the property.

Inspector Alex Hope-Rollinson said: “Frankly it is shocking to see people act with such indifference for the rules, willing to put the health of their community at risk. I’m proud of the professional and intelligent way the attending officers used different areas of legislation to ensure that people who were flagrantly breaching the rules were given fixed penalty notices.”

He said officers will continue to “take enforcement action where necessary”.

