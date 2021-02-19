Man kills 22-year-old girl and seriously injures her boyfriend

A MAN has been arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old girl and seriously injuring her boyfriend in Orense.

The 35-year-old alleged attacker knocked on their door in the early hours of the morning and stabbed them for no apparent reason. As the couple knew him and were related to him, they opened the door and the man, who residents in the area say has psychiatric problems, lunged at the woman and stabbed her, then attacked her boyfriend. The victim’s boyfriend is in hospital in a very serious condition.

National Police are handling the investigation and said that the knife used in the crime has been found. The girl’s boyfriend was able to identify their attacker, who lives next door with his mother. He reportedly told her that he was going out and without saying another word, he went next door and killed the young woman.

