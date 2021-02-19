Benidorm’s potentially strategic projects

ENLARGING Villajoyosa hospital and a new Rincon de Loix health centre should be treated as strategic, Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez maintained.

Perez cited the Health service action plan that the regional president Ximo Puig announced recently, pledging to fast-track strategic procedures and building projects.

“To date, the Consell has still to define ‘strategic’ infrastructures as regards the present pandemic and providing the best attention for the public in the post-Covid phase,” Perez said.

Both the hospital and the Rincon de Loix health centre, which directly affect the local population, should be classed as strategic, Perez declared.

They were included in the Generalitat’s 2021 Budget with respective allocations of €7 million and €800,00, he pointed out.

“If these were considered necessary before the pandemic, the Covid crisis has revealed that they are even more urgent and should not be postponed.”

