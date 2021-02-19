Axarquía Research Scientists Gain International Recognition For Their Work in horticulture



Five horticultural researchers based at the Mediterranean Institute for subtropical horticulture, in Algarrobo, in the Axarquía region of the eastern Costa del Sol, have gained international recognition for their work, in a recent publication by the prestigious American University of Stanford.

-- Advertisement --



The scientists, from the institute also known as La Mayora, were recognised in a recent publication from the prestigious Californian university in a number of different categories in a list of the best scientists in the world in their fields, taking into account their work up to and including 2019.

Gonzalo Claros’s work on the use of artificial intelligence and digital image processing in horticulture was recognised, along with Antonio Heredia’s work and research into tomatoes.

Sonia Osorio and Jesús Navas’s research into plants and botany was given recognition, as was Iñaki Hormaza’s research into tropical fruit, including avocado, mango, and custard apple.

Their centre, the Mediterranean Institute, is a partnership between the national government’s council for scientific investigation (CSIC), and the University of Malaga, and has recently become an international reference point for research into horticulture and subtropical fruit.

The institute conducts research mainly into genetics and biotechnology of the subtropical fruit sector, insects and microorganisms and their interaction with plants and microbiology and the protection of crops.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Axarquía Research Scientists Gain International Recognition For Their Work”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.