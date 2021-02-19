Andalucia Wants to Receive Tourists from Easter with Vaccination Passports

A POLITICIAN in Andalucia is asking Spain’s central government to allow tourists to come to the area from Easter using vaccination passports.

Juan Marin, regional Minister for Tourism, is asking the government to allow tourists to travel to Andalucia from Easter if vaccination passports are in place.

Marin asked for a national plan, saying, “what we cannot do is wait until April and a day before then establish those measures.”

He added: “This is not about opening total mobility, or opening airports abroad,”, but about “coordination,” saying, “we have not listened to.”

The politician also spoke of, “the need to have a health passport, or a health card or a health certificate, that shows travellers who are already immunised.”

He added: “This is the same thing that we are asking the European Union (EU), which is common sense.”

The Minister for Tourism said what was need was “coordination, and joint decisions are made for the entire national territory, because at Easter almost 70 percent of tourists and travellers who come to Andalusia are from national tourism.”

He added: “If we want to recover economic activity and tourism, because there are measures and tools to do so and what we cannot do is wait until April and a day before to establish those measure.”

Spain’s government had previously said they hoped to be able to welcome tourists this summer using vaccine passports, which may mean Britons do not need to quarantine when they arrive in Spain.

