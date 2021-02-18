Wands out: New Harry Potter Exhibition coming soon

AN all-new Harry Potter exhibition promising to bewitch fans is going to travel the world.

Imagine Exhibitions has announced that Harry Potter: The Exhibition, a brand-new Wizarding World experience, is due to make its worldwide debut in 2022.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Imagine Exhibitions, a leading company in this type of exhibitions, is developing an all-new themed exhibition to take the popular Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts sagas to ‘potterheads’ around the world.

“We are honoured to be entrusted with the iconic Harry Potter brand and excited to develop and share an exhibition experience that celebrates the magic of the Wizarding World,” said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. “We look forward to working with world-class partners, promoters, and sponsors to bring an all-new Harry Potter: The Exhibition to fans around the globe.”

For more than 20 years now, J K Rowling’s Wizarding World has captivated fans of all ages and continues to do so. The seven novels have sold 500 million copies worldwide translated into different languages, and the eight Harry Potter films have only increased the success of the saga. There have been two Fantastic Beasts films, also set in the magical world, and a third one is in the making.

Harry Potter and everything about it continues to have devoted fans and this new exhibition is bound to be as successful as the last, which stopped off in Valencia, Madrid and Lisbon, amongst other locations around the world.

The exhibition will recreate iconic moments from the novels and films and will be an immersive experience, kind of a sneak peek behind the scenes which will allow fans to better examine the characters, settings and animals seen in the films, as well as learn how they were brought to life. It will include real props and original costumes.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the experts at Imagine Exhibitions on this all-new Harry Potter exhibition,” said Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Global Themed Entertainment at Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “Everyone involved with this project is committed to bringing a masterfully crafted newly innovative Wizarding World experience to fans around the world.”

Depending on the venues, the exhibition will be between 929 and 1,858 square metres in size.

The first venue for the exhibition is expected to be announced within the next months.

