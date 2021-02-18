Velez Malaga Requests Funds to Reopen Tram Service

VELEZ MALAGA Council has announced it will ask for European funds to reopen their tram service.

The mayor of Velez Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, said the European funding would help pay to bring a tram service back to the area, as well as to create a train line.

Antonio Moreno Ferrer, and Councillor for Transport, Jose Maria Dominguez, explained they are going to request European funds through the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces.

The mayor said: “In our clear and firm project designed for residents, it is a priority to improve our transport service and we have always considered that a coastal train is a key project as a tourist and economic focus for our town, and we want to make sure that the Malaga to Nerja section is include.

“Both the coastal train and the Velez tram are fundamental for the mobility project of the town and for Axarquia, and we will continue to demand that different administrations invest in the eastern coast of Malaga.”

Councillor Dominguez explained Velez Malaga tram is a backbone between the municipality and the rest of the coast and “a perfect complement” to the coastal train.

She added: “In this sense, one of the strategic lines of the Government of Spain is the Support Program for Sustainable and Digital Transport to make transport in European cities more sustainable and more technological.”

Mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer said the plans are “strategic projects that will change and modernise mobility and transport.”

