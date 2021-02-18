POLICE in Spain have arrested a gang of 23 people for allegedly transporting drugs from Cadiz to northern Europe.

According to the Guardia Civil, the gang transported marijuana from Cadiz to Europe, with officers confiscating more than 460 kilos of the drug.

The gang are also said to have had a submachine gun and more than 1,000 cartridges of different calibers.

According to police, the drug transport gang grew their own marijuana, in addition to purchasing it from other suppliers to complete shipments across Europe.

Investigations began last November when the Guardia Civil found an organisation of drug traffickers that extended its activities to countries such as Poland, where they had contacts to supply them with marijuana.

The group are said to have transported drugs using passenger cars or vans that made the journeys alongside other vehicles to alert them to a possible police presence.

They also allegedly had a large logistical team, which provided them with vehicles and warehouses where marijuana shipments were prepared and where the head of the organisation selected the qualities of the product to be sent, according to the price they could obtain from buyers.

Guardia Civil officers from Cadiz participated in the operation, together with police officers from A Coruña.

To defend themselves from being caught, the gang were allegedly heavily armed, with police seizing a 9mm parabellum caliber pistol with ammunition and a silencer, as well as a 22 caliber submachine gun, both weapons with their ammunition magazines and plenty of ammunition for each of them.

