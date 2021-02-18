Parents Told To Test Teen Twice A Week When Schools Reopen

PARENTS will be told to test their teens for Covid twice a week when the schools reopen next month

Parents of UK teenage students will most likely be told to use lateral flow tests at home twice a week to check their children for coronavirus once the schools begin reopening on March 8. The Prime Minister is set to announce a staggered approach for students to return to classrooms next month, and a mass testing programme is planned for all students before classes recommence.

However, teaching unions have warned against turning schools into ‘field hospitals’ by requiring teachers to carry out Covid tests at school, something which The Association of School and College Leaders says is ‘inoperable’ and ‘ridiculous’. The unions have instead called for testing kits to be sent to homes so that the onus falls on families to test their children, and not the teachers.

General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders Geoff Barton said: ‘We think that is a good idea.

‘It reinforces the responsibility for families rather than assuming that bits of the state, like schools, will carry out the tests.’

Meanwhile, the Department of Education is set to meet with teaching unions on Thursday to thrash out the finer details of the plan, which will allegedly also see students wearing masks in school corridors, or anytime they are outside their classroom ‘bubble’.

