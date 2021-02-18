Juvenile Offender Released After 68 Years In Prison Is Amazed By His New World

By
Chris King
-
0
Juvenile Offender Released After 68 Years In Prison Is Amazed By His New World
Juvenile Offender Released After 68 Years In Prison Is Amazed By His New World. image: State Correctional Institution at Graterford

JUVENILE Offender Released After 68 Years In Prison Is Amazed By His New Outside World

Joseph Ligon was released from the State Correctional Institution Phoenix last week after serving 68 years behind bars for a crime he insists he never committed, jailed for life at just 15 years of age, the oldest juvenile lifer in the country was finally released, and he is now in awe of the new world he is seeing, which didn’t exist before.

-- Advertisement --

He is surrounded by a new skyline towering skyscrapers and has also had to come to terms with the passing of many of his loved ones during his time inside.

Now, 83-years-of-age Joseph told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “I’m looking at all the tall buildings. This is all new to me. This never existed”, and on seeing the Eastern State Penitentiary, where he was once an inmate, which is now a museum and Halloween attraction, he commented, “That don’t suit my tastes”.


Since his release, Philadelphia’s Youth Sentencing & Re-entry Project (YSRP) have been helping Joseph to adjust to his new environment, after almost seven decades of prison life, with Eleanor Myers, a senior advisor, telling MailOnline, “As much as the world has changed since Mr Ligon first went to prison, he has also changed. His experience in coming back is basically as a new man”.

She added, “He is incredibly cheerful and amazed at the changes in Philadelphia since 1953, in particular the tall buildings. He has talked about those in his family who are gone and cannot be together for his homecoming. He seems to miss them especially”.


______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Juvenile Offender Released After 68 Years In Prison Is Amazed By His New World”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSussex Police Share Story of Injured Motorcyclist 11 Times Over Drug-Driving Limit to Raise Awareness
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here