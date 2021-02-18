Gargoyles return to Altea

By
Linda Hall
-
0
ORIGINAL PROJECT: Auror Serrat with representatives from Taller Lecuona Photo credit: Altea town hall

ARTISTS nationwide have until April 15 to submit a modern gargoyle for a project created by Altea’s Taller de Creacion Lecuona.

This original initiative has town hall backing, explained Altea’s Culture councillor Aurora Serrat.

-- Advertisement --

From June onwards, the present-day gargoyles will be displayed on house-fronts in the Old Town, with a prize for best submission.

For more information visit the www.elregresodelasgargolas.com website or ring 640763136.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gargoyles return to Altea.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleMan Finds Machine Gun in the Middle of a Benalmadena Street
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here