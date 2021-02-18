Gargoyles return to Altea

ARTISTS nationwide have until April 15 to submit a modern gargoyle for a project created by Altea’s Taller de Creacion Lecuona.

This original initiative has town hall backing, explained Altea’s Culture councillor Aurora Serrat.

From June onwards, the present-day gargoyles will be displayed on house-fronts in the Old Town, with a prize for best submission.

For more information visit the www.elregresodelasgargolas.com website or ring 640763136.

