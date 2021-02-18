Four Arrested After Night of Violence In Spain’s Granada

FOUR people have been arrested in Granada after a night of violence throughout Spain over jailed rapper

A total of 52 people were arrested on Wednesday night, February 17 as police clashed with protestors demanding the release of jailed Catalan rapper Pablo Hasél for the second night in a row. The Committees for the Defence of the Republic (CDR) had called on their followers to take to the streets to “demand freedom” for the musician, who was jailed for almost three years on Tuesday, February 16 for the crimes of the “glorification of terrorism” and slandering the crown and Spanish law enforcement.

In Granada, around two hundred people gathered at the gates of the Government Sub-delegation building at 7pm. As police arrived at the scene, violence ensued and several containers along the street were set on fire. Local Police arrested four of the protestors and the remainder quickly dispersed.

The situation was far worse elsewhere in Spain; in Catalonia, 29 people were arrested while a further 19 were detained in Madrid after the cities descended into chaos. Dozens of people were injured, both protesters and innocent passers-by, as well as police officers.

According to reports from the Guardia Urbana, some 2,200 people took to the streets of the Catalan capital of Barcelona, where the protest quickly descended into chaos with the arrival of the Police, as protestors threw street benches and cobblestones at officers, as well as through several store windows.

The protestors carried banners reading “Death To The Fascist State” and chanted derogatory remarks about the Police, words allegedly echoed by the rapper himself at the time of his arrest.

