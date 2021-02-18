Former Barcelona Player Marti Vergés Dead Aged 86.

MARTI VERGES MASSA, better known as Martin Vergés, reportedly died at the age of 86 on Wednesday, February 17.

The death of the former Barcelona player, who played for the Spanish national side on twelve occasions, was announced via an official statement from Barca a few hours after the club suffered a humiliating 1-4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The statement read: “Martí Vergés Massa, one of the great FC Barcelona players of the 1950s and 1960s, has died at the age of 86.

“Born in Vidreres (Girona) on March 8, 1934, Vergés was a skilful, effective attacking midfielder. His partnerships with Enric Gensana and Juanito Segarra enjoyed tremendous success at Barça.”

Vergés spent his entire career at the Catalan club, where he played up to 285 games.

He also featured in Spain’s squad during the 1962 FIFA World Cup games. Vergés had joined Barcelona at the Under-19 level and was part of the side which won the first Copa de España for the age group, beating SD Sueca 5-1 in the final.

He died nineteen days short of his 87th birthday.

