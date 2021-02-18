Finestrat wants to turn down the volume

A FINESTRAT survey concluded that noise from the AP-7 motorway exceed permitted levels in an adjoining urbanisation.

Noise pollution for those living so close to the motorway increased considerably since tolls were lifted in January 2020 and the survey confirmed that levels were excessive in some parts of the Terra Marina urbanisation.

“We met the residents, listened to their requests and promised to measure sound levels,” he continued.

Measurements were made between December 4 and 11 at four different Terra Marina sites at different times of the morning and afternoon, Perez Llorca said.

“Now we have told them that the survey proved them right, because levels are above 65 decibels, the maximum allowed by the Valencian Community and the Ministry of Public Works,” he admitted after the meeting.

Finestrat town hall will now pass on their findings to the Ministry and ask them to come up with a solution as soon as possible.

“It should be remembered that these levels are excessive at an atypical time owing to the pandemic,” Perez Llorca pointed out.

“This situation will worsen once the present restrictions are lifted,” he added.

As well as the noise measurements, the town hall will also be sending a document signed by 200 residents, asking for the motorway noise to be reduced, the mayor revealed.

