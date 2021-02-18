ED BALLS Wins BBC’s ‘Celebrity Best Home Cook’, inspired by his mother



Former politician, Ed Balls has won the BBC cooking show, ‘Celebrity Best Home Cook’, picking up ‘The Golden Spoon’, and the 53-year-old says he was inspired all the way by his mother, Carolyn, who is battling dementia in a care home, and because of the lockdown, he hasn’t seen in almost ten months.

The other two finalists this year – hoping to impress the judges, Dame Mary Berry, leading chef Angela Hartnett, and produce expert Chris Bavin, helped along by host, Claudia Winkleman – were actor Tom Read Wilson, and journalist Rachel Johnson, Boris Johnson’s sister.

Ed, speaking emotionally about his win on the show said, “It has always been in my mind, that I know she is watching and I hope she will be able to recognise me and maybe recognise what I’m doing, and deep inside she might feel pleased that I’m doing all the things that she taught me”.

He continued, “In the final, I got quite emotional because everything I was cooking were dishes I learned from her. I started to care much more than I expected. I suddenly realised that if Mary Berry or Angela didn’t like my lasagne, then actually they didn’t like my mum’s lasagne”.

“If they criticised my shepherd’s pie that would have been 50 years of my life being challenged. The earliest thing I can ever remember eating is my grandma’s shepherds pie”, Ed added.

