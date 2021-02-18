CHARLOTTE CHURCH’S Biological Father Dies Aged 56 From Covid-19 it has been revealed



Stephen Reed, the biological father of singing star Charlotte Church, has died aged 56, from Covid-19, at his home in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan with his family at his side, it has been revealed by MailOnline.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Reed walked out on Charlotte and her mother Maria when she was just two-years-old, to build a new life with hospital podiatrist Alison, with whom he has two sons, Luke, aged 32, and Alex, aged 28, plus several grandchildren.

He had been admitted to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with Covid last December, was discharged, and then later passed away at home, without ever reconnecting with his estranged daughter, who he had publically made a plea to for a reconciliation, back in 2008, but Charlotte had declared she had no intention of wanting to meet him.

Interviewed at the time, charlotte said, “They are strangers to me. I don’t know if they are moral. Ignorance is bliss. I’m staying in my own ignorant bubble, right or wrong”.

Stephen had begged Charlotte, who was living in the village of Dinas Powys only 12 miles away, to reconcile, saying, “Please get in contact with me, I still love you. It upsets me very much that I’ve got a grandchild who I don’t know and another on the way, but what can I do?”.

He continued, “When I see photos of Ruby, I see a lot of myself in her. I’m a good dad. I think I would be a good grandparent. I don’t see what the problem is”, but she stayed loyal to her stepfather James, who her mother had married when Charlotte was three.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Charlotte Church’s Biological Father Dies Aged 56 From Covid-19”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.